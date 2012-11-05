Crews battle train car fire in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - East Broadway in east Toledo is now all clear after a train car went up in flames this morning.

It happened on the tracks between Hirzel and Stillman. The rail car was separated from the rest of the train. The car had East Broadway closed between Navarre and Liberty for hours as crews worked to extinguish the fire and remove the car from the tracks.

The car was filled with stacks of paper that caught fire. The earliest reports by investigators say it could be a case of arson.

They don't know how long the fire has been going. The train car came from Georgia, and investigators say it's possible it's been smoldering for days.

