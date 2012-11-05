Gov. Kasich discusses OH voters on CBS Early Show

NEW YORK (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Ohio Governor John Kasich made a special appearance on CBS' The Early Show Monday morning.

Kasich discussed the impact this year's presidential election has had on Ohioans as the race comes down to the battleground state.

He said the polls are inaccurate and does not believe President Obama will do as well as he did in the last election.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.