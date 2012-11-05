Man critical after Monroe, MI shooting

MONROE, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A shooter remains at large after one man was critically injured Sunday in Monroe.

Police say the victim was shot in the area of East Fourth Street and Kentucky Avenue. He sustained a single gunshot wound in the abdomen.

A description of the shooter has not yet been released.

The victim remains hospitalized.



Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Monroe police at 734-243-7500.

