Son accused of killing father in Oregon

OREGON, OH (Toledo News Now) - An Oregon, OH man is in jail, charged with murdering his own father.

Police say 21 year old Jacob Kutsch is responsible for killing his father on Saturday night in his home on Earlwood in Oregon.

Police say 58 year old John Kutsch and his son got into a violent fight inside the home before someone called police for help.

Emergency crews found the elder Mr. Kutsch unconscious and unresponsive. He later died.

Jacob Kutsch is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

