West Toledo murder suspect surrenders to Canadian police

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo police are working with Quebec authorities to bring 29-year-old Kyle Sheppard back to the U.S. to face murder charges.

Shepperd is charged in connection with the murder of his wife, Katie Sheppard, in west Toledo Friday night.

Police say Kyle crossed over into Windsor, Canada from Detroit on Saturday and turned himself in on Sunday.

Co-workers asked police to check on Katie after she did not show up for work or respond to their calls. Officers went to the home on Rivard Road late Friday night and found her body on a covered porch. Court documents say Kyle strangled his wife and that there was an attempt to clean up the crime scene.

The neighbors say Katie and Kyle had been married for about four years.

