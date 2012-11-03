South Toledo woman's death apparently a suicide

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo Police say a woman took her own life during a domestic dispute Saturday evening.

It happened at the Heather Hills Apartments around five o'clock Saturday evening.

Sgt. Joe Heffernan says police received a call from a man who said his wife had threatened him with a gun.

Police went to the apartment complex and established contact with the man who had locked himself inside a room in the apartment.

Neighbors and police heard a gunshot.

When the police lost contact with the man they sent in the SWAT team to investigate.

They discovered 25 year old Charity Marshall inside with a gunshot wound to the head.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.