Monroe Sheriff's Office investigating fatal truck accident on I-75

MONROE TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) – The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on northbound Interstate 75 just south of Mortar Creek Road in Monroe Township.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Christopher L. Finney, 62, of Sheridan, MI, was operating a freightliner tractor pulling a full-size trailer northbound I-75 in the center lane. For unknown reasons, Finney rear ended another semi-tractor/trailer operated by Dwayne E. Samson, 45, of Memphis, MI. After impact, it struck a third semi-tractor/trailer operated by Larry A. Coss Jr., 45, of Chesaning, MI.

Finney was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash. Neither Samson nor Coss were injured.

The accident caused a major disruption to northbound traffic as drivers in all three lanes were forced to detour off exit 9.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7493.

