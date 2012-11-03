Police investigating South Toledo Shootout

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police are investigating an apparent shootout at an apartment complex parking lot in South Toledo.

The incident happened a little after 1:30 on Saturday afternoon on Hidden Valley Drive near Hill Ave. and Reynolds Rd.

According to investigators it appears no one was hit but shell casings were found all over the parking lot.

Neighbors who witnessed the shootout say it happened fast.

"They were jabbing back and forth, and the next thing I know I hear gunshots from going off from this area and they were all hiding right here just ducking behind my car," said Chris Gigg.

Police could not track down anyone involved in the shootout.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about the shootout to call Crimestopper at 419-255-111.



