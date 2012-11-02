Officials say slew of church break-ins may be related

FULTON COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) - A total of 19 churches in Michigan and Ohio have had break-ins or attempted break-ins. Officials say they believe the break-ins are related.

Break-ins have happened in the City of Wauseon, Archbold, Pettisiville, and Michigan's Washtenaw and Lenawee counties.

"You're not expecting it, you think a church is about the last place that's ever going to be robbed," said Senior Pastor at Pettisiville Missionary Church Kent Norr.

Pettisiville Missionary Church in Fulton County was one of them. A window was pried open and thieves stole things like flat screen monitors, electronics and tools.

"It's not like it's a business that's going to be checked every day. Some of our rural churches the people go out there on a Saturday or Sunday and may not be back there until the following weekend," said Fulton County Chief Deputy Roy Miller.

Officials say solving crimes like this can be tough when there is no physical evidence left at the scene.

"If you see anything suspicious don't be afraid to call. No matter how small you may think it is. We'd rather know this so if there's a pattern going on we can be aware of it and be proactive rather than dealing with it after the fact that it's happened," said Miller.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.