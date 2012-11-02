Energy efficient home to be built in Rossford

ROSSFORD, OH (Toledo News Now) - Habitat for Humanity of Wood County is teaming up with a Perrysburg Development Company to build an innovative home for a northwest Ohio family. Construction on the home will begin Saturday.

The Fisher family is soon going to have a home in Rossford that is energy efficient and easy on the budget.

The soon to be house located at 219 bacon St. and will be the first energy star 3.0 home Habitat will build in northwest Ohio.

"The house becomes more energy efficient in the details, and the quality of the home are better such that they will have less maintenance bills in utility and on down the road with maintenance to the home also," said Bruce Wilson, with the Habitat for Humanity of Wood County

Energy star 3.0 means down insulation panels in the foundation, the walls and the attic, as well as energy star qualified appliances. The combined utility bills should not exceed $150 a month.

"With this I don't have that worry. I can, you know, not leave the lights on, I'll still yell at my kids to turn the lights off, but I'll have that reassurance that it won't be just keep going up in the extreme utility bills that other people struggle with," said soon to be new home owner Christina Fisher

Ridge Stone Builders will handle the majority of the load for the accelerated build, which should be done in the next five to six weeks.

