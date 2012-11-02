Early voting continues through Monday

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Voters have until Monday to cast their early votes for the election.

Initially, Ohio Secretary of State John Husted wanted to keep early voting polling locations closed the three days before Election Day.

In the 2008 election, over 100,000 Ohioans took part in early voting in the three days leading up to election day.

According to the Secretary of State's office, early turnout numbers show Ohio early voting is up almost 25 percent statewide.

All early voting centers will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.