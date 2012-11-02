ODOT announces updates to I-75/475 interchange upgrade

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced an update concerning the Interstate 75/475 interchange upgrade project in Lucas County.

INTERSTATE 75/475: INTERCHANGE UPGRADE

Lucas County: Upgrade the I-75/I-475 interchange, widen I-475 from Rushland Avenue to I-75 and construct a new interchange at ProMedica Parkway.



Beginning Friday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 3, the following work will take place switching traffic from the inside to outside lanes on I-475 between Rushland Avenue and I-75:

RAMP RESTRICTIONS

Beginning Friday, Nov. 2 at 12:01 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 12:01 p.m., the ramp from ProMedica Parkway to westbound I-475 may be closed. Suggested alternate routes: Upton Avenue; Sylvania Avenue; Secor Road.

On Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 12:01 p.m., the ramp from westbound I-475 to Douglas Road may be closed. Suggested alternate routes: Secor Road (Exit 17); Monroe Street.