ODOT announces updates to I-75/475 interchange upgrade

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced an update concerning the Interstate 75/475 interchange upgrade project in Lucas County.
INTERSTATE 75/475: INTERCHANGE UPGRADE
Lucas County: Upgrade the I-75/I-475 interchange, widen I-475 from Rushland Avenue to I-75 and construct a new interchange at ProMedica Parkway.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 3, the following work will take place switching traffic from the inside to outside lanes on I-475 between Rushland Avenue and I-75:
RAMP RESTRICTIONS
Beginning Friday, Nov. 2 at 12:01 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 12:01 p.m., the ramp from ProMedica Parkway to westbound I-475 may be closed. Suggested alternate routes: Upton Avenue; Sylvania Avenue; Secor Road.
On Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 12:01 p.m., the ramp from westbound I-475 to Douglas Road may be closed. Suggested alternate routes: Secor Road (Exit 17); Monroe Street.
INTERSTATE RESTRICTIONS
On Friday, Nov. 2 at 11 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 3, westbound I-475, from I-75 to Monroe Street, may be reduced to one lane.
INTERCHANGE RESTRICTIONS
The following interchange ramps may be closed from Friday, Nov. 2 at 11 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.
On Friday, Nov. 2 at 11 p.m., the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475 will be closed. Detours: Detroit Avenue (Exit 203B); northbound I-75.
Following the opening of the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound I-475, the ramp from northbound I-75 to westbound I-475 may be closed through Saturday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. Detours: Philips Avenue (Exit 206); southbound I-75.
CITY STREET RESTRICTIONS
On Saturday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 12, Upton Avenue, between Central Avenue and ProMedica Parkway, will be closed for bridge work. Detours: Jackman Road; Berdan Avenue. During this time, pedestrian access will be limited to weekdays 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., to accommodate pedestrian school traffic.
Law enforcement will assist in maintaining traffic.
INTERSTATE RESTRICTIONS
Through 2012, the right lane in both directions of I-475, between Monroe Street and I-75, is restricted. Additional lane restrictions are possible, overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., on I-475 in both directions from Rushland Avenue to I-75 and on I-75 in both directions from Detroit Avenue to Berdan Avenue.
RAMP RESTRICTIONS
Through 2013, the ramp from Monroe Street to eastbound I-475 is closed. Detours: Secor Road; eastbound I-475.
- The ramp from westbound I-475 to Jackman Road is permanently closed.
- Through 2013, the ramp from North Cove Boulevard to westbound I-475 is closed. Detours: Central Avenue; Upton Avenue; westbound I-475.
- The ramp from Upton/Kelley Avenue to eastbound I-475 is permanently closed. Detours: Central Avenue; Jeep Parkway; I-75. The ramp from ProMedica Parkway to eastbound I-475 is scheduled to open by fall 2012.
- Through 2013, the ramp from eastbound I-475 to Jeep Parkway is closed. Detours: northbound I-75; Berdan Avenue (Exit 205B); Jeep Parkway.
CITY STREET TRAFFIC
-
Through 2013, Upton Avenue, between Georgia Avenue and Central Avenue and Central Avenue, between Upton Avenue and Jackman Road are reduced to one lane in each direction.
-
Through 2013, Sherbrooke Road, between Groveland Road and Marlow Road, is closed. Detours: Monroe Street; Douglas Road; Berdan Avenue.
-
Through 2013, Giant Street, between Upton Avenue and Bigelow Street, is closed for sewer relocation. Suggested alternate route: Jackman Road.
The project is expected to be complete next fall. All work is weather permitting.