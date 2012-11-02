U.S. Marshals task force makes 30,000th arrest

CLEVELAND (Toledo News Now) - U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott announced Friday that the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has made its 30,000th arrest.

This milestone arrest occurred Thursday morning in Akron when the NOVFTF arrested John P. Reed, 70, a cold case fugitive wanted for 1984 charges of attempted homicide and armed robbery. Reed is also currently being investigated for failing to register as a sex offender stemming from a 1960 conviction of rape and kidnapping. Reed was wanted by the Fresno Police Department in California and the United States Marshals Service.

The NOVFTF received a lead this week from the U.S. Marshals in eastern California which discovered Reed had fled California approximately 16 or more years ago and moved to Ohio under the alias of Gene Mora. Reed obtained a driver's license and passport using the alias of Mora. The NOVFTF immediately responded to the information and located and arrested Reed at a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Avenue in Akron, Ohio. During the arrest, officers seized a large amount of weapons in the residence, including handguns, rifles, swords, knives and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Reed may face additional charges for the weapons. He was transported to the Summit County Jail to await extradition to California.

Since its inception in June 2003, the NOVFTF has been responsible for the arrests of:

-More than 675 fugitives wanted for homicide

-More than 2,100 fugitives wanted for sex offenses

-More than 3,600 fugitives wanted for assault

-More than 2,000 fugitives wanted for robbery

-More than 1,700 fugitives wanted for weapons offenses

-More than 8,500 fugitives wanted for narcotics offenses

The NOVFTF has also seized:

-More than 1,100 firearms

-More than 23,000 rounds of ammunition

-More than 540 kilos of illegal narcotics

-More than $2.1 million in currency

Additionally, the NOVFTF has cleared more than 42,000 warrants during this time.

The wide reaching grasp of the NOVFTF has tracked down and captured fugitives across the United States and many foreign nations, including Canada, Mexico, Vanuatu and Israel. The NOVFTF has been one of the top-performing fugitive task forces in the country and has grown significantly over the last nine years.

The NOVFTF now consists of more than 100 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with more than 350 law enforcement officers working together to locate and apprehend the most violent offenders within northern Ohio. The task force currently has six full-time divisions based out of Cleveland, Akron, Youngstown, Toledo, Elyria and Mansfield.

"This milestone arrest can attest to the vigilance and bravery of all the men and women who serve on the task force," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. "The dedication these officers show to helping keep our communities safe is a testament to their courage and character, however, we would not have the success rate we do without the community's involvement. This significant accomplishment stands as proof of the great relationships the task force has with the community at large."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED (866-492-6833) or use their text tip line, TIP411, with keyword "WANTED." Tipsters can remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available.

The task force's "Dangerous Dozen" page of fugitives is updated monthly.

