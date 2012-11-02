OH departments award $14.3M in local traffic safety grants

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Ohio Department of Public Safety's Office of Criminal Justice Services has awarded $14,302,272 in federal traffic safety funding to local law enforcement and safety partners for federal fiscal year 2013.

"The state is committed to providing resources to keep our communities safe," said ODPS Director Thomas Charles. "These grants will assist our traffic safety partners' efforts and will strengthen our partnerships with leaders on all levels of government."

The funds support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas, such as seatbelt use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and young drivers.

Competitive grant proposals were accepted and reviewed by OCJS, with funds awarded to projects that will have the greatest impact on reducing fatal crashes or significantly improving traffic safety systems. The FFY 2013 competitive grant process solicited grant proposals from state agencies, nonprofit organizations, colleges, universities, hospitals, political subdivisions and other interested groups within selected Ohio counties and jurisdictions based upon the number of fatal crashes.

OCJS awarded 160 grant proposals for FFY 2013, which began Oct. 1. Federal funds were allocated to 69 of Ohio's 88 counties, representing 93.8 percent of Ohio's population, not including the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Grants are given in the following categories:

General Traffic Safety

High Visibility Enforcement Overtime

Countywide OVI Task Force Program

Safe Communities Program and Traffic Engineering

For a complete list of grant awards for FFY 2013, visit OCJS and click on the "Traffic Safety" section at the top of the page.

