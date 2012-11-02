Cherry Street Mission collecting items for Thanksgiving meals

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Cherry Street Mission Ministries is asking for help to provide 4,200 meals to families in need through food donations.

Cherry Street plans to provide these meals through means of 700 cold food boxes, each providing a minimum of six meals. All 700 boxes have already been spoken for and the community is being asked to help.

Aside from the cold food box deliveries, Cherry Street will still provide a table-top Thanksgiving meal to those in need in the community. A total of 6,000 meals will be provided to the homeless and poor this Thanksgiving, more than any previous year.

For every four families that get to enjoy a delicious homecooked meal, one family in the community will be wondering where their next meal will come from and whether they will get to eat a Thanksgiving dinner at all.

Help by donating items needed to fill cold food boxes:

2 15 oz cans of Yams/Sweet Potatoes

2 15 oz cans of Corn

2 15 oz cans of Green Beans

1 large can of Chicken Broth

1 box of Instant Potatoes

1 15 oz can of Cranberries Sauce

2 boxes of Stuffing Mix

2 boxes of Macaroni & Cheese

1 8 oz can of Gravy Mix

1 2 L Beverage

1 box of Cake Mix

1 can of Frosting

1-12 lb Frozen Turkey

Food box items can be delivered to Madison Food Service and Community Center located at 1919 Madison Avenue, daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Items need to be delivered by Monday, Nov. 16.

Help by volunteering to assemble and deliver food boxes:

Assemble cold food boxes Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Deliver cold food boxes Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To sign up for any of the above volunteer opportunities, contact Brenda Torres, Stewardship Specialist at 419-242-5141, ext. 228 or btorres@cherrystreetmission.org.

For more information and ways to donate, visit Cherry Street Mission or call 419-242-5141.

