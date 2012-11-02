Libertarian presidential candidate to speak in BG - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Libertarian presidential candidate to speak in BG

BOWLING GREEN, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Libertarian candidate for U.S. president will speak in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 2.

Gary Johnson will campaign at the Clazel Theatre on Main Street. Doors open at noon with the speech at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly