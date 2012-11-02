City accepting applications for TPD police recruits

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The city of Toledo will begin accepting applications for police officers on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Those interested can apply in person from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Michael P. Bell Fire Administration Building located at 545 Huron Street. Mayor Mike Bell and Police Chief Derrick Diggs will be on location to talk to applicants at 11 a.m.

Applications will be accepted in person at the same location during the following dates and times:

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, November 3, 2012

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, November 5-9, 2012

8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, November 8, 2012

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, November 10, 2012

8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 13, 2012

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, November 14-16

Applicants may also find application and supplemental documents online beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2012 by navigating to www.toledo.oh.gov and clicking on "Police Officer Application." The application will not be there before Saturday morning.



View the complete announcement.

Deadline

Online and in-person applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on November 16.

Requirements

Applicants to the Toledo Police Department must be 20 years of age on or before December 1, 2012 and must not have reached the age of 35 as of December 1, 2012. All applicants must have received a high school diploma or GED certificate prior to application. The examination for police officer is scheduled for Saturday, December 1, 2012 at the SeaGate Centre.

Important Note

If you filled out an interest card, you will still be required to complete an application to be eligible for the exam.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

