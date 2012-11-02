Multi-vehicle crash at Lagrange/E. Sylvania Ave.

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at Lagrange and E. Sylvania Friday morning.



A man who was delivering newspapers with his vehicle says he was stopped at a red light when a vehicle hit him from behind. A third car was also involved.

A woman was driving the car that struck the newspaper carrier. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

At least two vehicles were towed from the scene.

It took some time to clean up the debris. Sand had be brought in for liquid debris on the road. Police say an evidence kit was also brought in.

