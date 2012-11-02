Josh Mandel, Marc Rubio to speak at Packo's at the Park

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel will drop by Packo's at the Park Friday afternoon.
They'll be there from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. No ticket is required.
Packo's is located at 7 South Superior Street next to Fifth Third Field.
Lucas County Republican Chairman Jon Stainbrook will act as host.
