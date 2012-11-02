Man shot, robbed in Old West End

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - One man was shot late Thursday on Parkwood Avenue near Collingwood Boulevard.

Frederick McCoy, 31, said he was assaulted, shot and robbed just after 11:30 p.m. He told police he had just parked his car and was walking to his house in the 2400 block of Parkwood when a group approached him. He said they assaulted him before robbing him and then one person in the group shot him in the leg.

McCoy's wife said she heard gunshots from inside their home and when she looked out the window, she saw two men running away, one wearing a Halloween mask.

The suspects fled the scene and are still at large. Their descriptions have not yet been released.



When police arrived on scene, they thought McCoy had been shot in the head because he had a severe wound. They later determined the head wound was from the assault, and that he had been shot in the leg.

McCoy is listed in serious condition in the hospital.

This is one of several Toledo cases in the last few weeks of a victim being approached and robbed by a group of suspects. Police say it is too early to tell if the cases are connected, but they are looking into it.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

