Wrangler sets new October record for Jeep

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - While total U.S. sales were up 10 percent last month for Chrysler, Jeep Wrangler sales totaled 11,310 in October, a new October record for the model.

That report is music to the ears of workers at the MOBIS North America plant, where workers put together the chassis for the Wrangler before it is taken next door for final assembly at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

Considering MOBIS recently completed an expansion project there, Plant Manager Tyson Stoll said higher sales justify that expansion.

"We're happy sales continue to be strong. Jeep Wrangler is a great product, so it doesn't surprise me sales are so strong. We're excited to build a quality product people want to buy," said Stoll.

Wrangler was the third best seller for Chrysler last month, trailing only the Ram pickup and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.