5 injured in central Toledo 4-car crash

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Four cars were involved in a crash in central Toledo. The crash happened near Cherry and Central.

Police say a car turned in front of a minivan, starting a chain reaction that involved four cars.

The 62-year-old driver of the car, Annette Pursel, is in fair condition. One person from the van, 34-year-old Rebecca Alwagih, is still listed in serious.

Hospital officials did not have information on the other three victims.

Police are still investigating the wreck.

