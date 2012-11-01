O-DOT building new maintenance garage

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - A new O-DOT garage is going in on north Jerome and Technology in Monclova Township.

ODOT workers said this location is convenient because of its proximity to the new US-24 and western Lucas County.

"It's growing. We've got some brand new neighborhoods. Our neighborhood is still growing too, and we've been around here for 12 years," Monclova Township resident Dave Bell.

With more residents and a brand new highway, O-DOT officials know they need a presence in the area.

"We were about 20 minutes away from any road that we serviced, so we would have a 20 minute lag time every time we went back for salt, every time we needed something for maintenance," said Theresa Pollick, O-DOT District 2 spokesperson.

O-DOT is currently running out of a temporary facility on 20A near the airport.

"Out former facility was 58 years old. It was having a lot of maintenance issues, just like a 58-year-old structure would," said Pollick.

The 5.1 million dollar project is being headed by the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. The maintenance garage will include a salt dome and storage for trucks.

"I'm good with any production like that as long as there was a lot of forethought and planning into how they're going to utilize tax dollars," said Bell.

"We have a bit of a longer drive to get to our work, which is usually in the city or surrounding cities. So having our roads cleared in a timely and efficient manner means a lot to us," said Bell.

O-DOT hopes the salt dome will be done by the end of this month. Full construction should be complete by July of 2013.

