Sexual abuse lawsuit filed against former Toledo teacher

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - A civil lawsuit was filed Thursday in Lucas County after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced against a former Toledo teacher.

Harold J. Mash is accused of sexually abusing, molesting, and exploiting at least two minors. The lawsuit says Mash was convicted of abusing one of the plaintiff's back in 1976.

On Thursday, that man, along with another, filed a civil suit saying they were just 14 and 15 years old when the incidents happened. The two men are suing for sexual assault, emotional distress, and being the victim of a crime.

According to the lawsuit, Mash was forced to resign from Toledo Public Schools due to suspected sexual abuse. He then got a job with Rossford schools.

Currently he is working for Chicago Public Schools.

The lawsuit also says Mash has worked not only as a teacher, but as a swimming coach, Boy Scout leader, and was supervisor of many extracurricular activities. The lawsuit states there could be more victims.

