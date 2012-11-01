Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – November 4, 2012

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - With just two days to go until Election Day, all eyes have turned to Ohio. The swing state is likely to decide who will lead America for the next four years. With those stakes in mind, Jerry sits down with two heavy hitters in Ohio party politics: Wade Kapszukiewicz, member of the Ohio Democratic Party Executive Committee and Matt Borges, Executive Director of the Ohio Republican Party.

Later, Jerry speaks with two members of the Lucas County Board of Elections and Lucas County party chairs about their plans for Election Night, and their predictions about the race. Hear from Republican Jon Stainbrook and Democrat Ron Rothenbuhler about how they think the race will play out in Lucas County, Ohio and nationwide.

