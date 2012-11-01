Habitual sex offender sought for failing to register address

TOLEDO,OH (Toledo News Now) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is asking for the public's help to locate a habitual sex offender who has been wanted since September.



Larry Carlton, 29, was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2002. The offense happened in Toledo where his victim was a juvenile female. Carlton is required to register his address with authorities once a year for at least 20 years.



Records show Carlton was convicted in 2008 on a charge of failure to verify a current address and in 2011 of failure to provide a change of address. He was also convicted of a parole violation in 2006.



Carlton last registered himself as living at 1409 Upton Avenue in Toledo.



Race:

African-American

Date of Birth:

June 5, 1983

Height:

6'2"

Weight:

180

Eyes:

Brown



Hair:

Black

Warrant Issued:

Lucas County Sheriff's Office

Date of Warrant:

Sept. 24, 2012

Last Registered:

Sept. 26, 2011

Tattoos:

Upper Right Arm: Image of playing cards and the word "Tyvon"

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Carlton should contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446). Those with tips can also call the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4-WANTED (866-492-6833) or use their text tip line, TIP411 with keyword "WANTED."

