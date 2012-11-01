Does it Work: Best and worst leaf blowers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Does it Work: Best and worst leaf blowers

Reporting by Lauren Keith
Connect

(Toledo News Now) - Consumer Reports recently compiled its comparison of the best and worst leaf blowers on the market. Researchers tested 29 blowers and found the best choices put power before pizzazz. 

The magazine says not to be fooled by the infomercial for the Worx Tri-Vac WG 500. It looks like the plug-in electric blower has what it takes to keep a smaller piece of property well-manicured.

The Worx Tri-Vac claims it's a superior blower, a powerful outdoor vac, and a heavy-duty mulcher as an all-in-one tool. 

"It's certainly a great concept, but out testing showed it does NONE of them well," said Peter Sawchuk of Consumer Reports.

Instead, Consumer Reports suggests considering the plug-in Toro Ultra Blower, Model 51599. It's a Consumer Reports Best Buy at just $70. It was found to be very good at sweeping and extremely easy to use.

For added mobility, gas-powered blowers pack power without the cord. Consumer Reports recommends the Stihl Model BG55 at $150. It combines impressive leaf-blowing with easy handling. 

If you have a large piece of property, a backpack blower makes the job much easier.

"It is more expensive, but you will find the extra inconvenience worth the money," said Sawchuk.

Read more on leaf blowers from Consumer Reports.

You can find these brands of leaf blowers at multiple stores, as well as online.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly