Live at 2:30: Former President Bill Clinton speaks in Perrysburg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Live at 2:30: Former President Bill Clinton speaks in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - Watch live streaming video of President Bill Clinton's appearance at Owens Community College in Perrysburg.

Click here for more on Clinton's visit.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly