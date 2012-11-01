2 hospitalized after central Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police responded to a shooting in central Toledo shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The 911 call came from the intersection of Hawley and Blum streets. Police say two people were walking down the street when a car came by and opened fire.

Police say the two victims, Robert Harris and Marquis Sturdivant-Jodan, either are unable or unwilling to describe who shot them. Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police found shell casings on the pavement in the area.

