11 taken to hospital after Oregon school bus crashes

OREGON, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Oregon police have responded to two separate school bus accidents that happened near each other and around the same time Thursday morning.

The first accident was near Seaman and Wynn. There were 28 students on bus #43 en route to Clay High School when a car coming from the opposite direction went left of center. The bus driver knew there were only two options to react: allow the car to hit the bus head-on, or swerve to the right of the road, possibly hitting a utility pole and rolling over. The bus driver decided to stay as far to the right as possible. The car still hit the bus head-on.

Following the crash, 10 students were taken to the hospital for minor injuries or to be checked out as a precaution. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Eighteen additional students, along with the bus driver, were not injured. Another bus came to pick up those students and transport them to school.

The second accident with an unrelated bus was near the intersection of Wynn and Starr. A car saw hazard lights on the bus and tried to make a turn, but ended up hitting the bus.

No students were on board at the time of the accident, and no one was hurt.

Oregon police say they don't ever remember two separate crashes in the same morning with local school buses.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.