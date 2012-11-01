Honda to invest $200M in Ohio plants

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Honda says it will make $200 million in new investments at two plants in western Ohio, creating about 200 manufacturing jobs.

The automaker says the expansions for the Anna engine plant and Russells Point transmission plant were announced Thursday to mark Honda's 30th anniversary of auto production in the United States.

Honda says it has invested about $475 million at those plants within the past two years.

It says most of the new jobs and investments will come at the Anna plant where new gear-free transmissions are being manufactured.

The Anna facility is Honda's largest engine plant. It employs about 2,400 people and produces four-cylinder and V6 engines and drivetrain components. The roughly 1,050 employees at the Russells Point facility make automatic transmissions and four-wheel-drive systems.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.