ZZ Top in Toledo for veterans program

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band ZZ Top will visit with Lucas County veterans Thursday afternoon.

The band has partnered with the organization called Veterans Matter on the "60,000 Soldiers Housed" campaign. The goal is to provide permanent housing to precariously housed or homeless Lucas County veterans and their families.

In support of that partnership, the band members will meet some of the formerly homeless veterans they have helped get into homes.

The event takes place at the new VA Toledo Community Based Outpatient Clinic located on South Detroit Avenue.

