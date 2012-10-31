High School students trick-or-treat for a cause

SPRINGFIELD, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Springfield High School International Thespian Society went trick-or-treating for a cause Wednesday.

"We choose to do this to help our community and help everybody around and it makes you feel good to know that you're helping. Like, trick or treating is for little kids but it also, as you grow up can mean so much more," said junior Sarah Buchanan.

The society has been teaming up with the Holland post of the American Legion for "Trick or Treat, So Kids Can Eat" for years.

Instead of candy, canned goods are collected, counted and distributed to families within the Springfield Local Schools District.

"Number one it's something that the kids really get excited about because it still allows them to participate with Halloween and it also allows them to give back and do things good for their community and they really do appreciate that," said Thespian Club Advisor Kory Meinhart.

"I think it's a great event and I think more people should come out and do it because it's really fun, it's a great experience and it just makes you feel good about yourself and feel good about your community," said Buchanan.

