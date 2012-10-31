People camping out for Chick-Fil-A grand opening

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - People have been lined up since 6 a.m. Wednesday morning to be one of the first in line at the first free standing Chick-Fil-A in northwest Ohio.

The first 100 customers Thursday will receive a free meal per week for a year.

"My husband had done this before and I thought it sounded fun, and it just sounds fun, and you get free food every week for a year," said Keri Dechart from Fremont.

"I love Chick-Fil-A so the fact that we're even here, like it's a historic moment for Toledo, Perrysburg, to just have one in the area, but to have Chick-Fil-A free for a year is going to be even more icing on the cake. It will be awesome," said Michael Orlando from Perrysburg.

People came from all over Ohio and Michigan to camp out. This is Jerry Cromer's fifth time.

"It's a good way to get the coupons for my grandkids. We distribute them to my two sons, one in Cleveland area and one in Indianapolis. I just divide it up to them so they have coupons for Chick-Fil-A for the grandkids," said Comer who traveled from Cleveland.

People said they do this over and over again because they said it is a good time.

"It is a lot of fun, you have a lot of memories. People think you're crazy, my family thinks I'm crazy, but they appreciate you know when we do take them to lunch. We give them a ticket or two to go with us, so they appreciate it, so it's nice to be able to do that," said Diana Schauder from Canton, Michigan.

Management said it is expecting a very busy and hectic few days. They said they are excited to be in northwest Ohio.

"It's extremely busy, those first three days, it's like chaos but its organized chaos and then we just have total excitement going on, and it's just building and it's a wonderful time," said owner Michael Herrick.

There will be another free standing Chick-Fil-A opening in Sylvania with a set date of November 29.

