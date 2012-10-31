WTOL Editorial: Bittersweet Farms offering programs for adults w - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL Editorial: Bittersweet Farms offering programs for adults with Autism

(Toledo News Now) - This is Bittersweet Farms.  For being so remarkable and unique, this place remains one of the best kept secrets in Northwest Ohio. 

For almost 30 years, Bittersweet Farms has offered both a residential and a day program for adults with Autism.

The innovative program at Bittersweet Farms teaches this often neglected group how to become productive and purposeful.  The Autistic adults are given tasks like growing vegetables; creating artwork and caring for animals and the end products are consumed or sold for a profit.

Autism experts from all over the world have come to learn about the Bittersweet Farms model.  It is the ultimate compliment for an organization whose purpose is so narrowly focused.  If you love a great story that is based on hard work and hope, then Bittersweet Farms is worth knowing and caring about.  

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.    

  • Opinion from Vice President and General ManagerEditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-08 17:52:17 GMT

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

  • Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-02-21 21:25:47 GMT

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-02 15:57:15 GMT
    (Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)(Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly