WTOL Editorial: Bittersweet Farms offering programs for adults with Autism

(Toledo News Now) - This is Bittersweet Farms. For being so remarkable and unique, this place remains one of the best kept secrets in Northwest Ohio.

For almost 30 years, Bittersweet Farms has offered both a residential and a day program for adults with Autism.

The innovative program at Bittersweet Farms teaches this often neglected group how to become productive and purposeful. The Autistic adults are given tasks like growing vegetables; creating artwork and caring for animals and the end products are consumed or sold for a profit.

Autism experts from all over the world have come to learn about the Bittersweet Farms model. It is the ultimate compliment for an organization whose purpose is so narrowly focused. If you love a great story that is based on hard work and hope, then Bittersweet Farms is worth knowing and caring about.

