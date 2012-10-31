North Baltimore ice cream shop accepting donations for Hurricane Sandy victims

NORTH BALTIMORE, OH (Toledo News Now) - An ice cream shop in North Baltimore, OH is accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Sandy.

The shop, simply called "The Ice Cream Shoppe", is collecting bottled water, canned food, clothing, blankets and cleaning supplies. The supplies will then be transferred to ISOH/IMPACT for distribution to victims of the hurricane.

Donations will also be accepted at the Country Cupboard store, which is next door to The Ice Cream Shoppe.

"We were sitting there reading the paper Monday and just thought about helping out. Ain't nobody down south in Wood County that does it. I'm going to try and get some other businesses to help out. I'm going to talk to the chamber see if they can help out someway…send a truck or do something to help us out where we can ship stuff up there," said Harold Haynes, who owns the Shoppe.

The Ice Cream Shoppe is located at 124 North Main St. in North Baltimore. It is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30-8 and Friday-Saturday 10:30-9. Call (419) 257-2406 for more information or contact ISOH/IMPACT at (419) 878-8548 and http://www.isohimpact.org.

