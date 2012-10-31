Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – October 28, 2012

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with pollster Stanford Odesky and political analyst Michael Beazley to discuss the state of the race for president in Ohio and nationally.

Later, hear from two Lucas County organizations hoping voters approve their levy on November 6. First, Clyde Scoles, Executive Director of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library explains why their levy is so vital to library operations. Then, hear from Toledo Area Metroparks Executive Director Steven Madewell about their levy.

For more information on the November election, visit our Campaign 2012 section.

