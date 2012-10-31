TPD increasing patrol to ensure Halloween safety

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) – Trick-Or-Treaters will be out and about around Toledo and many other communities Wednesday night, along with law enforcement officers to make sure they stay safe.

A lot of preparation goes into Halloween for children and their parents, but police have also done some planning to make sure everyone has a safe Halloween.

Trick-Or-Treating in Toledo takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. and Toledo Police are expecting a big crowd. That is why they are asking drivers to be alert, watching for kids in the street and things that seem out of the ordinary.

Toledo Police say they will increase their patrol in the neighborhoods to help monitor.

"A lot of people will be bringing their kids to and from different Halloween events, so there's a lot of traffic and a lot of kids. So we are hoping our presence out there makes it a little safer, in terms of traffic and making sure that people are on their best behavior," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police.

Parents and kids can take their candy to the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center to be screened from 6 to 9 p.m.

Click here for a complete list of local Trick-Or-Treat times.

Click here for a slideshow of children and pets in Halloween costumes.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.