OHIO POLL: Obama 48, Romney 46; Brown 49, Mandel 44

CINCINNATI, OH (Toledo News Now) - A new Ohio Poll conducted by the Institute for Policy Research at the University of Cincinnati released Wednesday shows an extremely close race for president in the Buckeye State.

The poll has President Barack Obama up two points on former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, 48 to 46 percent. Two percent of Ohio voters say they plan to vote for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, with another two percent planning to vote for other candidates. The final two percent of those surveyed told pollsters they were still undecided.

The poll also has Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown up five points on his Republican challenger Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, 49 to 44.

The institute surveyed 1,182 likely Ohio voters between October 25 and October 30. According to a press release, the poll's margin of error is 2.9 percent.

