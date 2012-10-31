Toledo homeless shelter opens new library

Before, this room at Family House was just a "junk room."

Family House's new library will be available for tours Nov. 15 from 6-8 p.m.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo's largest family homeless shelter has a brand new library as a result of generous donations from several local organizations.

The Anderson's donated $5,000 and Target contributed $3,000 for the project. After receiving the funds to create the library space, the project was put on hold for one year until labor was secured. That is when the congregation of Hope Community Church stepped in.

"We were so grateful when Hope Community Church, under the direction of Pastor Jacob Hawes, committed to the library project," said Renee Palacios, executive director of Family House.

The library features 3,000 books that were donated by an Eagle scout who chose Family House to complete a service project.

"They say that a group of committed individuals can dramatically impact the lives of others, and they did," said Palacios.

The space was previously a "junk room" and has been transformed into a beautiful area where families can come together, enjoy each other's company, and read to their kids.

Tours of the new library will be given Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. when Family House hosts an open house.

Family House is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing homeless families in crisis with professional, comprehensive housing and social services in a safe, caring environment. Annually, the emergency family shelter provides shelter, meals and services to approximately 800 individuals, 70 percent of whom are children.

