WTOL offers Ask the Attorney line for free legal advice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday

The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.More >>
The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.More >>
The lawsuit accuses National Memorial Stone Company of delivering headstones with misspelled names, or never delivering headstones or gravemakers at all.More >>
The lawsuit accuses National Memorial Stone Company of delivering headstones with misspelled names, or never delivering headstones or gravemakers at all.More >>
What's attracting the nasty rodents is unknown.
There are not any vacant homes in the area and there is no construction happening nearby.More >>
What's attracting the nasty rodents is unknown.
There are not any vacant homes in the area and there is no construction happening nearby.More >>
On Tuesday, crews were working to clean up the debris at Dexter and Elm.More >>
On Tuesday, crews were working to clean up the debris at Dexter and Elm.More >>
A robocall scam is affecting several residents in northwest Ohio.More >>
A robocall scam is affecting several residents in northwest Ohio.More >>
Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.More >>
Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.More >>