WTOL offers Ask the Attorney line for free legal advice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today

You can call WTOL's Ask the Attorney line for free legal advice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday.

Just call 419-255-CALL (2255) to take advantage of this free service from WTOL 11 and the Toledo Bar Association.

