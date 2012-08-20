| Email Melissa

Melissa Andrews is an Emmy Award nominated Anchor who joined WTOL 11 in 2012.

You can catch her anchoring all morning on WTOL 11 and FOX 36.

In addition to helping viewers rise and shine every morning, Melissa is part of WTOL 11's investigative team of journalists.

She moved to Toledo in 2007 for an Anchor/Reporter position at the ABC affiliate and instantly jumped into the community.

Melissa met her husband, Ryan, who is from Berkey, just after she arrived in Toledo and since then, they've welcomed three beautiful kids.

Before coming to Toledo, Melissa was an Anchor/Reporter in Terre Haute, Ind.

Born and raised in Cleveland, Melissa studied Broadcast Journalism at Kent State University where she produced, reported and anchored for her college station, as well as PBS.

Melissa dedicates a lot of her free time to community organizations.

She serves on the board and several committees at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio and hosts many for the American Heart Association, including the annual Heart Walk in downtown Toledo.

Melissa also loves spending time at Shared Lives Studio downtown where she snaps up the amazing artwork of artists with developmental disabilities.

And, she's a big supporter of the Downtown Sylvania Association, where she also hosts events supporting local shops and businesses.

Juggling a full-time job and being a mom is a lot of work, but Melissa says being a journalist is as much of who she is as being a wife and mom.

Her motto is, "Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life!"