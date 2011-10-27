Disputed exotic pets in Ohio to be quarantined

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The office of Ohio Gov. John Kasich said the state Department of Agriculture has ordered six exotic animals to be quarantined.

That's instead of transferring them from a zoo to a woman whose suicidal husband freed them.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it was notified that Marian Thompson would pick up the animals Thursday afternoon. She planned to reclaim three leopards, two primates and a young grizzly bear that have been cared for by the zoo since last week.

The zoo says it took the surviving animals from the farm in Zanesville with Thompson's permission but has no legal rights to them.

Terry Thompson mysteriously freed the animals and dozens of others last week before killing himself. Authorities had to hunt down and kill many of them.

Ohio has some of the nation's weakest restrictions on exotic pets.

