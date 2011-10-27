Semi truck overturns on Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – A semi carrying a half dozen vehicles this morning flipped over on the Ohio Turnpike and burst into flames around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes between Maumee and Swanton.

When the carrier burst into flames, nearby residents woke up thinking someone was lighting off fireworks.

"I thought, wow that's odd," said Sonia Cooper, a resident near the turnpike. "So, I looked out the window and all I could see was orange flames coming up over the turnpike."

State troopers say the driver was hauling seven vehicles, all but one of them were destroyed.

They also believe the driver may have fallen asleep.

"We had a witness that viewed this vehicle traveling off onto the rumble strips on both sides of the road," Said Lt. Vern Fisher.

The witness tried radioing the out of control driver, even pulling up next to him, but could not get his attention, right before he struck the concrete wall and flipped.

The driver walked away from the accident with only a cut on his hand.

At last check, the westbound lanes were still down to just one open lane.

