Does new Hoover vacuum work as advertised?

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Each year, there are new, expensive vacuums or carpet cleaners that are brought to the market, but many are not worth the money.

The Hoover Max Extract is said to be lightweight, easy to use, and easy on the back.

But does it work?

After spilling coffee onto a rug, the cleaning solution can be seen circulating. It is a heated system that is suppose to speed up drying time. The double brushes are also suppose to help lift stains.

In almost no time, the coffee is gone and the rug is shampooed.

The Hoover can also shampoo out old dirt stains and work on bare floors.

It's a little heavier than normal, and will set you back $250, but the Hoover Max Extract gets an A for the clean sweep.

