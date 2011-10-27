Jury begins deliberation on Bowman murder trial

TOLEDO, OHIO (WTOL) – Closing arguments began Thursday at 9 a.m. in Lucas County Court for the murder trial of Robert Bowman. By noon the jury began deliberation.

This is the second time a jury has weighed Bowman's fate. In his first trial, the jury could not reach a decision and the judge declared a mistrial.

Jurors heard from detectives and experts, along with Bowman's ex-wife Margaret. Prosecutors said DNA evidence from the clothing of Eileen Adams, confirmed by Margaret, links Bowman to the crime. Margaret also told police in 1981 that she saw Adams tied up in her basement and that Bowman said he planned to kill the girl.

In closing arguments, the defense tried to paint Margaret, and other evidence presented by the state, as unreliable, an illusion, almost like a reality TV show.

For the first time, the jury heard from Bowman himself, who took the stand in his own defense. Now the jury will decide if they believe him, or if the state proved his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

