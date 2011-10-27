Police investigating death near Bowling Green campus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating death near Bowling Green campus

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO (WTOL) – Police are investigating a death near Bowling Green campus around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.  Andrew Hines, 27, was found dead by a friend inside a house on University Lane.

According to Bowling Green police there is no sign of any struggle or trauma and an autopsy has been ordered.

