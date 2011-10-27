BX Solutions confirmed as BAX Global replacement at Toledo Express Airport

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Less than two months following BAX Global closing down its air cargo hub in Toledo, there's a deal in place for BX Solutions to move in.

Toledo Port Authority President Paul Toth said it is nothing short of a miracle that this type of deal has been put together so quickly. Through a partnership between the Port Authority, the state and BX Solutions, a truck cargo handling operation is expected to be operating at the former BAX Global facility before the end of the year.

"BX Solutions will be a transportation and distribution company focusing on trucking solutions for our customers," said Christopher Marshall, president, CEO of BX Solutions

Although technically a new venture, BX Solutions is headed up by former BAX Global managers.

"We refer to them as a start-up but I prefer to refer to them as a newly formed entity of seasoned professionals that have come together," said Paul Toth | President, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

The deal involves a 2.7 million dollar state loan to convert the air cargo hub into a surface transportation cargo hub.

The company is making a commitment to create 500 full and part-time jobs within the first year, with up to 100 seasonal workers being added during peak times.

Gov. John Kasich and Toledo Mayor Mike Bell attended the announcement ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday

"There's been kind of a negative attitude that we're losing up here. It's got to stop because we're not, we're beginning to win," said Kasich.

Governor released some new information regarding efforts by JobsOhio. He says between January and September, 12,000 new jobs have been created state-wide, 25,000 jobs have been saved, with 1.6 billion dollars in new capital investment.

The governor also said another major jobs announcement for the Toledo area will be made on Monday.

Operations are expected to start later this year with a single day shift going seven days a week.

