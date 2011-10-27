Get Muddy and Spike pumpkin carving stencils

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Walleye and Toledo Mud Hens have created free pumpkin carving stencils of the Glass City's favorite mascots, Muddy and Spike.
Click on the links to print the PDF stencil.
